Career counselling at Komargaon Girls’ Higher Secondary School to empower students

BOKAKHAT: A career counselling programme was held on Friday at Komargaon Girls’ Higher Secondary School, one of the prominent institutions for women’s education in the Bokakhat sub-division. The event was organized by the Ghanakanta Saikia and Tileswari Saikia Memorial Library.

Amrit Das, Assistant Manager of Numaligarh Central Bank, attended as the chief speaker. He elaborated on how to prepare oneself not only for banking jobs but also for other career opportunities. He engaged in an intimate and interactive discussion with the students.

On behalf of the Ghanakanta Saikia and Tileswari Saikia Memorial Library, Mahen Saikia encouraged the students to dream of becoming responsible and successful individuals. Teacher Beauty Hazarika delivered the welcome speech. The school extended a warm felicitation to Amrit Das in appreciation of his participation.

