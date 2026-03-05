BJP Has Strong Candidates in All 126 Seats, Says Himanta Biswa Sarma

Guwahati: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Wednesday asserted that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is well prepared for the upcoming elections and has strong candidates across all 126 Assembly constituencies in the state.
“We have capable candidates in all 126 constituencies, including Jorhat, and the party is fully geared up for the upcoming elections,” Sarma said while speaking to reporters after ceremonially distributing appointment letters to newly selected Assam Civil Service (ACS) officers in Guwahati.
Commenting on the possibility of leaders switching parties ahead of the polls, the Chief Minister noted that such movements are common during election season.
“During elections, it is common to see leaders from the opposition joining the BJP, while some from the BJP may also move to the Congress. However, joining the BJP does not guarantee a party ticket,” he said.
Sarma further informed that the party’s election committee would meet at 9 pm to finalise the list of candidates.
“We have shortlisted three potential candidates from each constituency, while in some seats only one name has been finalised. The Central Parliamentary Board will take the final call on the candidates,” he added.
Earlier in the day, the Chief Minister ceremonially handed over appointment letters to newly recruited ACS and allied service officers at the Damodardeva International Auditorium in Panjabari, Guwahati.
On the same occasion, Sarma also flagged off 143 newly inducted vehicles for the Forest Department to strengthen field-level monitoring and protection of forest resources across Assam.
Addressing the gathering, the Chief Minister congratulated the newly appointed officers and urged them to serve the people with dedication and integrity. The addition of new vehicles is expected to improve mobility and operational efficiency of the Forest Department, particularly in remote and forested areas of the state.