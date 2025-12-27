Krishi Bandhu Award 2025-26 conferred on Gama Jagadish Chandra Hazarika

A CORRESPONDENT

GOLAGHAT: The Krishi Bandhu (Farmer Friend) Award 2025-26 will be conferred on Gama Jagadish Chandra Hazarika, an exemplary farmer from Mainapar of Golaghat district.

The award will be presented on January 15, 2026, during the 23rd Bhogali Bihu Sanmilan organized by the Golaghat Bhogali Bihu Celebration Committee. A fivemember selection panel, formed jointly by the festival's steering and organizing committees, announced that Gama Jagadish Hazarika has been chosen for this honour.

The festival's President Sanjiv Kumar Das, Working President Jitul Rajkhowa, and general secretaries Rajiv Laskar and Debajit Baruah confirmed that preparations for the Bhogali Bihu celebration were proceeding at full speed and that the award ceremony would take place as scheduled.

