Nature Healing Yoga Event Organized at Dibrugarh University

DIBRUGARH: In a bid to combat stress and promote holistic well-being, the 4th semester Public Relations Specialisation students of CSJMC, Dibrugarh University organized a rejuvenating “Nature Healing Yoga” event as part of a broader campaign “Stress Less Initiative”. The event took place at the serene Bishnu Rabha Rangamanch on Saturday, from 7:00 am to 9:00 am. With the guidance of seasoned yoga instructor, Nirmal Kumar Deb from Om Yog Shala, participants were led through invigorating yoga routines amidst the tranquil backdrop of nature.

The event provided attendees with valuable techniques to manage stress and foster inner peace through the power of yoga. Collaborating with the NSS Cell of Dibrugarh University, the event aimed to underscore the importance of stress management and self-care, particularly in the academic community.

Commenting on the event, yoga instructor Nirmal Kumar Deb expressed, “Yoga offers a pathway to reconnect with oneself and find solace amidst life’s chaos. By immersing ourselves in nature and practising mindful yoga, we can alleviate stress and cultivate a sense of balance and harmony within.” The Nature Healing Yoga event garnered enthusiastic participation and positive feedback, reinforcing the importance of integrating holistic wellness practices into everyday life.

