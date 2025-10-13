Krishi Vigyan Kendra (KVK) Dibrugarh celebrates launch of Pradhan Mantri Dhan Dhaanya Krishi Yojana (PMDDKY)

A CORRESPONDENT

DIBRUGARH: In alignment with the national launch of the Pradhan Mantri Dhan Dhaanya Krishi Yojana (PMDDKY) by the Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi, at the Indian Agricultural Research Institute (IARI), New Delhi, a district-level celebration was organized on Sunday at Krishi Vigyan Kendra (KVK), Dibrugarh.

The event witnessed enthusiastic participation from farmers, officials, and representatives of various organizations, FPOs, and NGOs. The day marked a significant milestone in Indian agriculture as the scheme was officially rolled out nationwide, coinciding with the birth anniversaries of Bharat Ratnas Jayaprakash Narayan and Nanaji Deshmukh. During the national event, the Prime Minister interacted with pulse farmers, inaugurated and dedicated agriculture-related projects worth over Rs 5,450 crore, laid foundation stones for projects amounting to around Rs 815 crore, and distributed certificates under the National Mission for Natural Farming to MAITRI technicians.

The PMDDKY is a flagship initiative aimed at transforming 100 low-performing agricultural districts across India. The scheme integrates 36 existing government programmes to enhance agricultural productivity, promote sustainable farming practices, strengthen irrigation infrastructure, improve post-harvest management, and facilitate access to agricultural credit. It will be implemented from the current Rabi season and continue up to 2030–31. The overarching goal of the Yojana is to boost farmers’ income, ensure protein security, and build resilience in India’s agriculture sector.

At KVK Dibrugarh, the live webcast of the Prime Minister’s address was preceded by an interaction session with the participants. Dr Devajit Borthakur, Senior Scientist and Head, KVK Dibrugarh, briefed the gathering on the objectives and expected outcomes of the PMDDKY, highlighting its relevance to the agrarian context of Upper Assam. More than 250 farmers from across the district, along with members of Farmer Producer Organizations (FPOs), NGOs, and officials from various line departments, participated in the event.

