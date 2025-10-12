Assam: KVK Tinsukia hosts live launch of PM-Dhan Dhanya Krishi Yojana

OUR CORRESPONDENT

TINSUKIA: Krishi Vigyan Kendra (KVK), Tinsukia organized a live webcasting programme on Saturday to mark the national launch of the PM Dhan Dhanya Krishi Yojana (PM-DDKY) and inauguration of various schemes by Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the National Agricultural Science Complex, Pusa, New Delhi.

The event was held with support from the Directorate of Extension Education, Assam Agricultural University, Jorhat, and ICAR-ATARI, Guwahati. The event began with a welcome address by Dr. Hem Chandra Saikia, Senior Scientist and Head, KVK Tinsukia, who briefed participants about the PM-DDKY scheme and discussed improved package of practices for major rabi crops, especially relevant to the region. Mr. Rajit Dutta, District

Agriculture Officer (DAO), Tinsukia, in his address, emphasized the importance of schemes like PM-DDKY in empowering farmers and enhancing the rural economy. He highlighted the need for farmers to adopt modern agricultural technologies and practices and urged them to actively collaborate with KVKs and FPCs to ensure better access to scientific knowledge, government support, and market linkages.

