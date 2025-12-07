Krishi Vigyan Kendra (KVK) organize awareness programme on oilseed and pulses in Tinsukia

OUR CORRESPONDENT

TINSUKIA: An Awareness Programme on Oilseed and Pulses was held by Krishi Vigyan Kendra (KVK), Tinsukia at Tingrai Gaon Panchayat of the Tinsukia district on Friday. More than 50 farmers and farm women from various parts of the district participated in the programme which was organized with the logistic support provided by ICAR ATARI, Guwahati and Directorate of Extension Education, Assam Agricultural University, Jorhat.

The programme began with a welcome address by Dr Hem Chandra Saikia, Senior Scientist and Head, KVK, Tinsukia who also laid the objective of the meeting. Dr Saikia emphasized on increasing both the area and production of various pulse crops, including black gram, green gram, lentil and oilseeds such as toria and stressed on promotion of cultivation in rice fallow areas. The event was addressed by Pankaj Kumar Gogoi, District Agriculture Information Officer, Department of Agriculture, Tinsukia who highlighted different schemes of Government of Assam related to Oilseed and Pulses especially mentioned about National Food Security Mission (NFSM- Pulses), National Mission on Edible oils (NMEO-OP)/ National Mission on Oilseeds and Oil Palm (NMOOP), Price support system and urged farmers to sale their produce in nearby Government procurement centres. Dr. Nilim Kalita, Soil Scientist from AAU- Citrus and Plantation Crop Research Institute also attended the programme as resource person among Priyanka Among and Dr Sarodee Boruah, specialists from KVK, Tinsukia.

