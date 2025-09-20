Krishti Sarathi Cultural Group forms new committee to boost cultural and environmental work

A CORRESPONDENT

DHEKIAJULI: In a bid to strengthen it’s cultural and environmental initiatives, ‘Krishti Sarathi Cultural Group,’ the sister organization of the renowned environmental body Seuj Society, was formally reconstituted at a meeting held in Dhekiajuli on September 20.

Established in 2023, the society recently completed two years of active engagement in cultural and social activities. Its second annual general meeting was convened at the temporary office in Professor Colony, Dhekiajuli, and was presided over by noted nature enthusiast and journalist Sanjay Baruah.

During the meeting, the objectives of the society were outlined by convenor Doli Das, while the newly-formed committee was announced by coordinator Shailavbh Bhattacharya. The committee entrusted Bhattacharya with the role of President, Das as Secretary, and yoga trainer Poli Hazarika as Treasurer. The advisory panel includes Sanjay Baruah as Chief Advisor and teacher-cultural activist Jyoti Sharma Barthakur as Cultural Advisor.

The session also featured a thought-provoking discussion circle titled ‘Nature, Culture and Yoga Practice,’ led by writer and yoga practitioner Poli Hazarika. The discourse shed light on ancient yogic practices of sages, the spiritual traditions of the Mahabharata and Ramayana eras, and the integration of indigenous cultural forms such as Mati Akhora with environmental consciousness.

