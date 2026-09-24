KRNSU stages sit-in at Kajalgaon demanding ST status for Koch-Rajbongshis, rollback of BTC land policy

OUR CORRESPONDENT

BONGAIGAON: Demanding Scheduled Tribe (ST) status for the Koch-Rajbongshi community and withdrawal of the new land policy of the Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC), the Koch-Rajbongshi National Students’ Union (KRNSU) staged a three-hour sit-in protest at Kajalgaon, the headquarters of Chirang district, on Wednesday.

Talking to the press, KRNSU leaders said that the Koch-Rajbongshi community has not yet been granted ST status by the Assam Government. They also alleged that the new BTC land policy is against the interests of the indigenous people, particularly the Koch-Rajbongshi community. They demanded immediate withdrawal of the policy and granting of ST status to the community.

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