Imphal: Kuki Inpi Manipur (KIM) has formally demanded a separate administration with a legislature for the Kuki-Zo community today, seeking Union Territory status under the Constitution of India. Between November 13 and 16, 2026, the organization rejected allegations of community involvement in civilian killings and issued Manipur Police a 72-hour ultimatum over alleged reporting bias.

Kuki Inpi Manipur has described its demand for a separate administration as an "existential imperative" for protecting the Kuki-Zo community's land, identity and security.

KIM called for a Union Territory with a legislature under the Constitution of India. The organization argued that community rights could not be protected under conditions of "physical, administrative, and political segregation".

The organization has also petitioned the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) in New Delhi for Union Territory status.

At a gathering in Delhi on November 16, Seilen Haokip, spokesperson for the Kuki National Organization, defended the demand, stating: "The demand for separate administration is aimed at securing constitutional rights and does not amount to secession."

The latest dispute followed the November 13 ambush of four Tangkhul Naga civilians near New Heaven along the Imphal–Ukhrul Highway in Ukhrul district.

The incident prompted the United Naga Council (UNC), the apex Naga civil body, to demand the abrogation of the Suspension of Operations (SoO) agreement with Kuki armed groups.

The situation also involved the fatal shooting of a Kuki woman farmer during paddy harvesting, with two other people injured.

These incidents intensified tensions between the communities and prompted competing allegations over responsibility for the civilian casualties.

Kuki Inpi Manipur has accused Manipur Police of selective and biased reporting concerning the recent civilian killings.

The organization has given the police 72 hours to clarify discrepancies in their statements and provide supporting evidence.

KIM has also demanded an impartial inquiry into the incidents, rejecting allegations that the Kuki community was involved in the killings.

It warned that failure to address its concerns could lead to the suspension of cooperation with Manipur Police in Kuki-dominated areas. The dispute has also triggered shutdowns across several districts.

The Committee on Tribal Unity (CoTU) announced a 48-hour shutdown in Kangpokpi district. Separately, the Native People's Committee, Manipur (NPCM), called a 24-hour shutdown across the valley and Naga districts.

The shutdown announcements came as tensions continued following the November 13 killings and competing demands from Kuki and Naga organizations.

Kuki Inpi Manipur's next steps will depend on the response from Manipur Police to its 72-hour demand for clarification and evidence.

The organization has linked police accountability to its continued cooperation with law enforcement in Kuki-dominated areas.

Meanwhile, its demand for a legislature-backed Union Territory remains a central political demand, with the Ministry of Home Affairs petitioned for constitutional arrangements addressing Kuki-Zo land, identity and security concerns.