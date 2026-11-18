Cachar: Cachar Police have arrested four men in connection with the alleged murder of Afaz Uddin Majumdar, a resident of Niyagram, on Tuesday, who was reportedly assaulted aboard a launch and thrown into the Barak River near Gangapur-Nagatila ferry ghat on Thursday, November 12, 2026.

The accused were produced before a court on Tuesday, November 17, as investigators pursued the case linked to a longstanding land boundary dispute.

According to the supplied police investigation details, the four arrested men have been identified as Abdul Shahid Majumdar alias Mitu, Litu Hussain Majumdar, Shayel Laskar and Shahid Hussain Majumdar.

Two of the accused were reportedly arrested from Badripar, while the remaining two were apprehended from Niyagram. Investigators also traced alleged hiding locations at Ujantarapur and Rupailbali.

Sub-Inspector Rehan Ahmed of Baskandi Police Station led the arresting team, according to the supplied case information.

The four accused were produced before a court on November 17, five days after the incident. The incident took place on November 12, 2026, at Gangapur-Nagatila ferry ghat in Cachar district, Assam.

According to the family's FIR, Afaz Uddin Majumdar was assaulted by a group of armed men aboard a launch before being thrown into the Barak River.

The FIR reportedly named between nine and ten alleged assailants. Police initially suspected that Majumdar had jumped into the river while attempting to escape his attackers.

However, the family's complaint alleged that he was beaten and forcibly thrown overboard, raising questions about the circumstances surrounding his death. His body was recovered approximately 500 metres from the incident site at around 1:15 PM, according to the supplied incident details.

The family's complaint points to a prolonged land boundary dispute between Majumdar and his neighbours as the alleged motive behind the assault.

According to the supplied background information, the disagreement had previously escalated into property damage and intimidation.

The alleged confrontation aboard the launch reportedly followed this history of tension. However, the precise role of each arrested individual and the full circumstances of the incident remain matters for investigation.

The arrests mark a development in the case, which had also triggered local protests following the family's allegations.

A cousin of Afaz Uddin Majumdar confirmed his identity. Identifying his relationship with the deceased, the cousin said, "He is my cousin, my paternal uncle's son".

The body was sent to Silchar Medical College and Hospital for an autopsy, according to the supplied case details.

No verbatim official statement from Sub-Inspector Rehan Ahmed or the Cachar Superintendent of Police was available in the supplied reporting material.

The investigation into the alleged killing continues, with four men arrested and produced before the court. Further details about the roles of the accused and the allegations against the remaining suspects have not been established in the supplied information.