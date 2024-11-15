Kuki Protest at SMCH Triggers Tension; Cachar Police Intensify Vigil in Manipur Border

A correspondent

Silchar: The Cachar police have increased patrolling in the areas bordering riot-hit Manipur as tensions have been rising on the campus of Silchar Medical College Hospital since Wednesday night, when tribal people protested the alleged delay in the post mortem of ten suspected Kuki militants killed in Jiribam on Tuesday. Hundreds of Kuki women raised slogan against the Manipur police when the force from the neighbouring state arrived at the SMCH to receive the bodies of the slain militants. The tribals alleged that the post mortem of only six deceased had been done and suspiciously the process was delayed for the remaining four bodies. They further demanded the bodies should be handed over to the Kuki community people for the last rites. Tension escalated as the tribals stopped the vehicles of the Manipur police.

However after timely intervention of the Cachar police the Kukis allowed the Manipur jawans to leave the campus after they were assured of the completion of the post mortem of the remaining four bodies on Friday noon. The Kuki crowd stayed at the SMCH campus the whole night. On Friday morning the Manipur police team again arrived at the SMCH but the stalemate continued till the late evening.

In this backdrop, the Cachar police had strictly intensified the patrolling in Fulertol bordering Manipur. Riverine patrolling was also going on.

On Tuesday, 10 suspected Kuki militants were gunned down by the CRPF in Jiriban on Assam Manipur border. Significantly at least twelve bodies were brought to the SMCH for post mortem. No authority could confirm the identities of the remaining two bodies, reportedly of a woman and a child. Kuki woman body demanded all the bodies should be handed over to them for last rite.

