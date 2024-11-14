Manipur: FOCS Condemns Jiribam Violence, Urges Unity and Accountability Amid Meitei-Kuki Tensions

IMPHAL: The Federation of Civil Society Organisations (FOCS) in Manipur, led by President Th. Manihar issued a press statement over heightened tension and violence between the Meitei and Kuki communities in Jiribam.

In a statement, Th. Manihar said, "Meiteis and Hmar communities have been staying together peacefully for a long time." It was, however, broken on November 7 when Kuki militants allegedly launched an attack on the area and the Meitei residents defended themselves.

FOCS reportedly said that in the clash, a woman was killed while the Kuki militants attributed her murder to the Meitei community. FOCS, however, asserted that Kuki assailants were indeed killers of the woman.

Violence escalated on November 8, with FOCS reporting that Kuki militants fired multiple mortar rounds in the Motbung area of Jiribam. Warning of further aggression, FOCS reported another attack on November 10 in the Borobekara Subdivision near a police station.

Armed Kuki militants, allegedly arriving in an auto-rickshaw, opened fire and abducted six people from Meitei homes and shops, including one infant. Even before the administration was able to respond to the situation, the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) arrived and exchanged gunfire with the attackers.

FOCS said the victims had been taken away to Assam and that they must seek an account from the Assam Government. It further demanded the status of terrorists be given to 10 absent Kuki MLAs, along with outfits like the Committee on Tribal Unity (COTU) and Indigenous Tribal Leaders' Forum (ITLF). It also sought to withdraw Assam Rifles, terming it an abettor for the rioters.

The Federation for Community Action called up all stakeholders in this county, including civil society organizations, armed groups, and volunteers, to unite in response to these events.

They announced that they were to start a movement the following day, including symbolic actions, among them refraining from singing the national anthem in schools or holding a minute's silence in commemoration of the abducted individuals.

FOCS also challenged the sellers at Ima Market to participate in the noon moment of silence in a show of solidarity and pray for the safe return of those taken.