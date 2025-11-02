Kuki Students' Organisation Assam marks 74th Foundation Day across State

OUR CORRESPONDENT

HAFLONG: The Kuki Students' Organisation (KSO) Assam celebrated its 74th Foundation Day with grandeur and enthusiasm across the state, including Dima Hasao, Karbi Anglong, Cachar, and Guwahati. The occasion reflected the Organisation's unity, growth, and commitment to its motto - "Learn, Unite & Serve."

In Dima Hasao district, the day was observed in most villages with active participation from members and well-wishers. At Kholjang Village, a grand celebration was held with KSO Assam President Shri David Changsan as Chief Guest and KSO Legal Secretary Shri Levis Haolai as Guest of Honour. The event featured flag hoisting, cultural performances, and inspiring speeches highlighting the Organisation's enduring vision since its founding in 1951.

At Nomjang Village, the celebration took on a vibrant tone, with Shri David Changsan attending as Chief Host and encouraging the youth to uphold the organisation's core values of learning, unity, and service.

In Karbi Anglong, a district-level function was organised under the leadership of Vice President Shri John Thangew, who lauded KSO Assam's continued efforts in promoting education, preserving cultural identity, and nurturing community leadership.

The Cachar and Guwahati units also observed the day with equal zeal, hosting community programmes, fellowships, and cultural gatherings to commemorate 74 years of dedicated service and solidarity.

Across Assam, the Foundation Day celebration reaffirmed the strength and unity of the Kuki student fraternity, concluding with a renewed pledge to uphold KSO's guiding motto - "Learn, Unite & Serve."

Also Read: Assam: Kuki Chavang Kut celebrated in Dibrugarh