Kuki Students’ Organization (KSO) Assam holds annual conference in Dima Hasao

OUR CORRESPONDENT

HAFLONG: The Annual Conference of the Kuki Students’ Organization (KSO) Assam concluded successfully on Friday at Kholjang Village in Dima Hasao district, bringing together delegates from all affiliate units to reaffirm their unity and commitment to the organization’s goals.

Participants hailed from KSO Karbi Anglong, KSO Guwahati, KSO Silchar, KSO Cachar, and the host unit, KSO Dima Hasao. The event showcased vibrant participation and a shared vision for the Kuki student community’s future.

A key highlight was the formal inauguration of a Monolith, unveiled by Henkam Haolai, President of Kuki Inpi, in the presence of Lenjahao Kuki, Gaobura of Kholjang Village. The proceedings were presided over by David S. Changsan, President of KSO Assam, with Liengoujao Singson, general secretary, managing organizational affairs.

Delegates unanimously resolved to observe the 75th Foundation Year (Platinum Jubilee) of KSO Assam across Karbi Anglong, Cachar, and Dima Hasao districts. The main celebration will take place at Mahur Town, Dima Hasao, on October 31, 2026.

The conference also featured a dedicated student motivation and awareness session, focusing on fostering unity, leadership, academic excellence, and social responsibility among Kuki youth.

