Haflong: Schools in Dima Hasao closed for ten days due to severe cold wave

OUR CORRESPONDENT

HAFLONG: In view of the prevailing extreme cold wave conditions across Dima Hasao district, the district education authority has ordered the temporary closure of all schools as a precautionary measure to protect students' health and safety.

According to an order issued by the Office of the Additional Director of Education (Hills), Assam, Haflong, all Government, Provincialized, Aided, Private, and Venture educational institutions from Lower Primary to Secondary level will remain closed from January 8 to 17, 2026. The decision has been taken keeping in mind the severe cold conditions affecting the hill district, which may pose health risks to young students. The order applies uniformly to all schools operating under Dima Hasao district.

However, the authorities have clarified that the revisionary tests for Classes X, XI, and XII would be conducted as per the existing schedule, and the closure will not affect these examinations. The order has been issued with the approval of the competent authority of the NC Hills Autonomous Council and signed by the Additional Director of Education (Hills), Assam, Haflong.

