Kuki, Zeme bodies plead for peace in Dima Hasao amid Manipur unrest

OUR CORRESPONDENT

HAFLONG: In view of the continuing unrest in neighbouring Manipur, the Kuki Inpi Assam and the Zeme Council Assam have jointly appealed to the people of Dima Hasao to maintain peace, communal harmony and brotherhood, urging all communities not to let the situation affect the district’s long-standing tradition of peaceful coexistence.

In a joint statement issued on Saturday, the apex bodies called on members of their respective communities and the general public to exercise restraint and avoid any act, statement or activity that could incite violence or create communal tension.

Acknowledging that the developments in Manipur have caused concern and emotional distress, the organisations stressed that no grievance or provocation should be allowed to disturb the peace and mutual respect nurtured in Dima Hasao over generations. They described the district as a model of unity in diversity, where communities have coexisted harmoniously through cooperation and goodwill.

The organisations also urged youths, civil society groups and community leaders to act responsibly by refraining from spreading rumours, inflammatory messages and unverified information, especially on social media. They warned that such actions could create misunderstanding, fuel mistrust and disrupt the district’s peaceful atmosphere.

The Kuki Inpi Assam and the Zeme Council Assam further cautioned against any attempt to exploit the Manipur situation to create communal unrest or disturb public order in Dima Hasao. Reiterating that violence only leads to suffering and division, they appealed to all citizens to reject violence, uphold dialogue and mutual respect, and work together to preserve the district’s peace, stability and legacy of communal harmony for future generations.

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