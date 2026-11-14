Kumar Bhaskar Varma University Convocation to be held on November 15, 2026

A CORRESPONDENT

NALBARI: The third convocation ceremony of Kumar Bhaskar Varma Sanskrit and Ancient Studies University will be held on November 15, 2026, at the university campus. The university fraternity is preparing enthusiastically for the prestigious academic event.

Assam Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma will attend the ceremony as the chief guest, while the distinguished guests will include Assam Finance Minister and Nalbari MLA Jayanta Mallabaruah, Education Minister Dr Ranoj Pegu, and Mangaldoi Lok Sabha MP Dilip Saikia.

A total of 16 research scholars will be awarded PhD degrees during the convocation. Additionally, 40 meritorious students who secured first-class first positions in their respective departments will be honoured with gold medals in recognition of their academic excellence.

As many as 1,874 students will receive their certificates at the ceremony. These include 840 postgraduate students, 59 students from integrated courses, 21 postgraduate diploma holders, 36 one-year diploma holders, two undergraduate students, 86 certificate course students, and 814 students from the traditional Sanskrit studies and research programme.

In another significant recognition, three outstanding students who secured the highest marks in the Sanskrit departments in three consecutive academic years will receive the Dhruva Narayan Goswami and Makhani Goswami Memorial Awards. The awardees are Liraj Kafle (2024), Nihali Sharma (2025), and Bandita Devi.