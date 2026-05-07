Kuruwabahi Adarsha village faces severe erosion threat from Dhansiri River

A CORRESPONDENT

BOKAKHAT: Kuruwabahi Adarsha village, one of the proud pillars of the agricultural sector in Bokakhat sub-division, is now facing a severe existential crisis. The Dhansiri river, which flows beside the village, is eroding vast stretches of fertile farmland every year, swallowing bigha after bigha. Local working-class farmers have erupted in anger against the indifference of the government and elected representatives.

Known as a leading agriculture-based region in Golaghat district, this model village of Kuruwabahi has long contributed significantly to the district's economy. Due to frequent floods, farmers here have had to shift from Sali paddy cultivation to greater dependence on Rabi crops. Through immense hard work, they have managed to enrich the region with Rabi produce. However, the ongoing erosion caused by the Dhansiri is steadily shrinking the extent of cultivable land.

The villagers have issued a strong warning to the government and the Water Resources Department, demanding immediate scientific and permanent measures to prevent erosion and protect their agricultural land. They have also warned that if their demands are not fulfilled soon, a massive democratic movement will be launched against the department.

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