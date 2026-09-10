Kuruwabahi Mahila Sangha Condemns ‘Unjust’ NSA Detention, Demands Immediate Release of Activist Pranab Doley

A CORRESPONDENT

BOKAKHAT: The Kuruwabahi Mahila Sangha has expressed deep concern and anguish over the government's detention of Pranab Doley, a tireless activist involved in Assam's land rights and human rights movements and a prominent son of Bokakhat, under the National Security Act (NSA), allegedly without any valid reason.

Pranab Doley has been working for a long time to protect the land rights and livelihoods of indigenous tribal and tea-tribe communities in the Northeast, as well as to protect the wildlife and environment of Kaziranga. In recognition of his work, he was invited to speak at a United Nations forum in 2025. The detention of such an internationally recognised human rights activist is extremely unfortunate.

In a statement, the Kuruwabahi Mahila Sangha asked, "What is Pranab Doley's crime?" According to the organisation, his only offence was leading a democratic movement against the government's eviction drive at Ingle Pathar in Kaziranga and fighting to protect the agricultural land of the Adivasi tea-tribe people living there. The organisation further stated that even after he obtained bail through the democratic legal process, his re-arrest under the NSA, which it described as a "black law", was clearly politically motivated and part of a conspiracy. It described the action as a deplorable attempt to silence the voice of democracy.

The Kuruwabahi Mahila Sangha therefore strongly condemned what it termed an unjust and undemocratic action and demanded that the government immediately and unconditionally release human rights activist Pranab Doley.

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