Memorandum to Assam CM Seeks Release of Pranab Doley, Scrapping of Hyatt Hotel Plan in Kaziranga

A CORRESPONDENT

BOKAKHAT: A citizens' meeting held on Saturday under the initiative of the Pranab Doley Release Demand Committee, with the participation of various organisations working for the people of Assam, adopted several resolutions in the form of demands. The demands were sent through a memorandum to the Chief Minister and various other authorities.

The demands stated in the memorandum are withdrawal of the NSA imposed on land and human rights activist Pranab Doley, his immediate release, immediately stop to the construction of the five-star Hyatt hotel on the land in Kaziranga's Ingleepathar, withdrawal of cases registered against the residents of Ingleepathar and several social workers of Bokakhat, and cancellation of the decision to reduce the Eco-Sensitive Zone (ESZ) of Kaziranga National Park.

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