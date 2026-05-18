Kuruwabahi Social Worker Mamata Gogoi Wins Two National Awards for Women’s Rights and Child Development

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BOKAKHAT: Mamata Gogoi, a resident of Khatiyakhali in Kuruwabahi under the Bokakhat sub-division, and a noted social worker as well as a women’s rights and protection activist, has received two prestigious national awards. These national honours have been conferred upon her in recognition of her dedicated and tireless service over the years in the fields of women’s empowerment, protection of women’s rights, and the overall development of children. Mamata Gogoi has been honoured this year with the highly prestigious ‘Ratan Tata Visionary Icon Award–2026’ and the ‘Nari Shakti Samman–2026.’

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