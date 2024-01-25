Kushmakhar Upadhyaya editor-in-chief of the Nepali weekly ‘Desh Barta’ passed away

Kusmakar Upadhyaya, editor-in-chief of the Nepali weekly ‘Desh Barta’ published from Tezpur and a resident of Chandmari area in Tezpur town passed away on Wednesday afternoon at around 2 pm at a nursing home in Guwahati at the age of 62 years while undergoing treatment. He was suffering from Carcinoma for the last two years. Graduated from Tezpur College, late Upadhyaya besides his social and literary contributions he contributed to many dailies of the region and later joined as editor-in-chief of the Nepali weekly in 1992. He was the founder editor of the weekly that has been playing a major role in ushering Nepali literature and focusing on various social issues of the region. For his contribution towards the field of journalism he was honoured with Sahitya Akadami tour fellowship. He was also honoured recently by the government of Assam for his dedicated journalism. He is survived by his wife and two daughters. He was closely associated with several socio-cultural organizations including Sonitpur district Nepali Sahitya Sabha, Hari-Har Dham Sewa Ashram, Sonitpur Press club etc. Several organizations including Sonitpur Journalist union, Assam Nepali Sahitya Sabha, All Assam Gorkha Students’ Union, Assam Gorkha Sammelan, Assam Nepali Natya Sammelan etc. condoled the death of the noted journalist.

Also Read: OBITUARY Ramesh Hazarika

Also Watch: