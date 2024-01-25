OBITUARY Ramesh Hazarika

Ramesh Hazarika, an educationist, social worker of repute and a resident of Ghiladhari Basti in the northern part of Sootea breathed his last at his residence on Wednesday due to prolonged illness. He was 92. Hazarika, a founder headmaster of Dolonguri HSS was closely associated with many socio-cultural organizations of the greater North Sootea area. Hazarika was born in Jamugurihat and later on shifted to Ghiladhari Basti in search of employment opportunities. He was the founder headmaster of Dolonguri M.E School which was founded in 1956 and voluntarily left the post of headmaster when the M.E school was upgraded to high school. Later on he joined the historic Assam agitation movement and joined the Gana Sangram Parishad and the AGP as well. He had served as a president of 5 No Sootea Anchalik Panchayat and No 1 Sootea Co-operative Society as a president. His demise was mourned by Biswanath MLA Pramod Borthakur, Sootea MLA Padma Hazarika, former minister Prabin Hazarika besides other organizations. He leaves behind his son, two daughter in-laws along with a host of relatives.

Also Read: Assam: Chief Executive Member of NCHAC Debolal Garlosa distributes 6,887 new ration cards in Dima Hasao

Also Watch: