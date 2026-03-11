KVK Bongaigaon Holds Training on Farmers' Variety Registration and Plant Rights Protection

The Krishi Vigyan Kendra (KVK), Bongaigaon, organised an awareness-cum-training programme on the registration of farmers' varieties and farmers' rights under the sponsorship of the Protection of Plant Varieties and Farmers' Rights Authority (PPV&FRA), bringing together 100 farmers from across the district to interact with agricultural scientists and officials.

Also Read: Indian Army Holds Agnipath Awareness Session at Kakopathar College in Assam