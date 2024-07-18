KVK Employees Nationwide Protest Against Pay Disparities and Service Conditions on ICAR Foundation Day

TINSUKIA: A day-long protest programme was held at all Krishi Vigyan Kendras (KVKs), including KVK Tinsukia across the nation, coinciding with the 96th ICAR foundation and Technology Day celebration at ICAR, New Delhi, on Tuesday, in which employees demonstrated in their respective kendras wearing black badges to demand the fulfilment of their long-standing issues.

The protest is against the absolute disparity in pay and service conditions, promotion, and post- retirement benefits, death compensations, and other facilities between ICAR-run KVK employees and non-ICAR-run KVK employees under different host organizations. Out of 731, in KVKs in India, only 66 are directly run by ICAR, while the rest are under state agricultural universities, state departments, NGOs, etc.

KVKs have been serving as knowledge centres and lighthouses for rural people, playing a pivotal role in agricultural technology transfer, extension services, and technology adoption. However, KVKs under various host institutions have been facing issues related to pay, benefits, promotion, service regulations, and post-retirement benefits. Unjustified decisions by ICAR and host organizations have affected around 10,000 employees, pushing them into job insecurity and uncertainty.

The forum of KVK and AICRP have demanded that the ICAR authorities resolve the problems of the employees of the KVK’s soon so that they can work with double enthusiasm in the interest of the farmers. The forum has also appealed to the government to address the long-standing demands of KVK employees and ensure fair treatment for all.

