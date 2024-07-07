KVK Nagaon Hosts Three-Day Synthesis Meet to Boost Farmer Producer Organizations

NAGAON: Krishi Vigyan Kendra, Nagaon hosted a three day long pivotal ‘synthesis meet’ to enhance the performance of Farmer Producer Organizations (FPOs) at its office premises from July 4.

Dr. Niranjan Deka, principal scientist and head of KVK, Nagaon delivered the welcome address and also spoke about its aims and objectives at the outset of the meet. During the sessions, a slew of discussions took place aiming to assess the current status, challenges, and achievements of three key FPOs like Swarnil Cooperative FPO Ltd, Kapili Cooperative FPO Ltd supported by NCDC, and Naba Phuloguri FPO Ltd facilitated by NABARD.

The key objectives included developing strategies to strengthen these FPOs through improved fund management and utilization, providing trade-related information, securing government schemes for members, addressing financial as well as accounting concerns and planning for future improvements.

The initiative underscores KVK, Nagaon’s commitment to promoting sustainable rural development by empowering local agriculture.

Dr Pramod Ch Deka, principal CEO of the PIU-CBBO unit, Jagadish Patar Rao, Deputy Director from NCDC, Guwahati, Gitashri Dutta Baruah, DRCS, Nagaon and Khurshid Alom Ansari, LDM, Nagaon attended the sessions of the event as asserted in an official press note.

