A CORRESPONDENT

DOOMDOOMA: Krishi Vigyan Kendra (KVK), Tinsukia, under the direction and guidance of senior scientist and head Dr Hemchandra Saikia, completed a five-day vocational training programme on vermicomposting on Wednesday for the greater benefit of interested farmers, farm women, and rural youth of Tinsukia district.

While addressing the participants, Dr Saikia informed them that vermicomposting has a critical role in sustainable soil health management and vast scope for development as a sustainable business entity for desirable and profitable livelihood generation.