KVK Udalguri Trains 100 Farmers on Registering Indigenous Crop Varieties Under PPV&FRA

Krishi Vigyan Kendra (KVK), Udalguri, organised a training-cum-awareness programme on the registration of farmers' varieties under the Protection of Plant Varieties and Farmers' Rights Authority (PPV&FRA) on Wednesday, with the participation of 100 farmers.

During the programme, local crop varieties were collected directly from farmers for submission toward the registration process. A small exhibition of indigenous local varieties was also organised, giving participants a chance to showcase the diversity of traditional crops preserved in the district.

Scientists Dr Nishita Pathak, Dr Priyanka Borah, Bikash Nagaria, Dr Pradip Rajbangshi, and Kapil Deb Nath actively participated in and contributed to the programme.

