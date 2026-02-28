Krishi Vigyan Kendra (KVK) Dima Hasao organizes training on modern pig farming

OUR CORRESPONDENT

HAFLONG: A three-day skill training programme on 'Modern Pig Farming Practices' was organized by Krishi Vigyan Kendra, Dima Hasao, at Haflong from February 25 to 27. The programme was funded by ICAR-Indian Agricultural Research Institute with the objective of strengthening scientific knowledge and entrepreneurial skills among local pig farmers.

Altogether 25 pig farmers and farm women from different parts of the district participated in the training. The course combined classroom sessions with practical exposure, featuring eight theory classes, two hands-on practical sessions and an exposure visit to the poultry and pig farm at Sontilla. During the visit, participants observed scientific housing systems, breeding practices, and biosecurity measures in operation.

Speaking at the valedictory programme, Samir Roy, Chairman of the Agriculture Advisory Board, Dima Hasao, highlighted various government initiatives aimed at rural development. He encouraged farmers to adopt scientific livestock practices to enhance income and nutritional security.

Amarjit Singh, DDM, NABARD, spoke about credit-linked subsidy schemes and institutional finance available for livestock farming. He urged participants to make use of these facilities to expand their ventures in a sustainable manner.

Dr Ardhendu Chakraborty, Senior Scientist and Head of KVK Dima Hasao, stressed the need to shift towards commercial pig farming. He pointed out that while pig rearing is common in the district, there is a shortage of quality piglets. He assured farmers that KVK would extend technical guidance for setting up scientific breeding units to address the gap.

Chief Trustee of Keshav Smarak Nyas, Somendra Longmailai, encouraged farmers to adopt pig farming under an Integrated Farming System approach for better resource use and diversified income.

The technical sessions were led by Dr Manish Pandey, who conducted practical classes on biosecurity, vaccination, and scientific rearing techniques, focusing on disease prevention and herd health management. Dr Manoranjan Singh delivered lectures on housing management, disease identification, and pest management in pigs. Other resource persons, including Dr Titus Theik, Parkey Gogoi, Rashmita Saikia, and Dr Hency Dibragede, also addressed the participants.

The programme concluded with the distribution of certificates and essential inputs such as pig feed, mineral mixtures, vitamins, disinfectants, and gum boots to the trainees, enabling them to adopt improved practices on their farms.

