KVS Principals’ Conference 2026 Opens in Dibrugarh, Focus on NEP and Academic Excellence

A CORRESPONDENT

DIBRUGARH: The three-day Annual Principals' Conference-2026 of the Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS), Tinsukia Region, commenced on Monday at HM Resorts in Dibrugarh with the participation of principals from Kendriya Vidyalayas across four Northeastern states.

The conference aims to deliberate on academic excellence, administrative innovation, and the effective implementation of the National Education Policy (NEP).

Deputy Commissioner of KVS, Tinsukia Region, T Preetam Singh, attended the inaugural session as the chief guest.

The event began with colourful cultural performances showcasing India's rich heritage and Assam's vibrant traditions. Students of Kendriya Vidyalaya Dibrugarh welcomed the guests with a melodious welcome song and with a traditional Bihu dance performance.

Inaugurating the conference by lighting the ceremonial lamp, Deputy Commissioner T Preetam Singh stressed that school leaders have a crucial role in shaping the future of education at a time when the education system is undergoing rapid transformation. Emphasising the growing importance of technology in education, Singh said that equal attention must be given to instilling moral values, discipline, social responsibility, and patriotism among students.

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