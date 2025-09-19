KV ONGC Srikona wins first place at 35th National Youth Parliament Competition

A CORRESPONDENT

SILCHAR: Kendriya Vidyalaya ONGC Srikona scripted history by winning first place at the 35th National Youth Parliament Competition 2024–25, organized by the Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs. The national winners were felicitated at a grand ceremony held recently at the GMC Balayogi Auditorium, Parliament House Complex, New Delhi. The school received the prestigious Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Running Parliamentary Shield and the National Trophy, standing out among nearly 10,000 students from 175 Kendriya Vidyalayas across 25 regions.

The students staged a repeat performance of their Youth Parliament, conducted primarily in Hindi, which drew admiration for promoting linguistic unity in the North East. Their articulate debates on issues like the National Space Programme, gender pay gap, and sustainable development impressed the audience. Chief guest Bansuri Swaraj, MP, hailed their creativity and democratic spirit, calling them the torchbearers of India’s future leadership.

