Meeting Held in Jiribam to Address Tensions After Death of Hmar Youths; Both Communities Agree to Work Towards Peace

Silchar: In the backdrop of escalating tension in Jiribam bordering Assam following the suspicious death of three Hmar youths, a meeting was held at the Group Centre of the CRPF in Cachar’s Dayapur on Thursday. The crucial meeting, moderated by the Jiribam district administration, was attended by the representatives of both the Meitei and Hmar communities of Jiribam. The DIG of the CRPF Jiribam, the Deputy Commissioner as well as the Police Super of Jiribam, the Commandant of the 39 Assam Rifles and the 87 Bn CRPF participated in the meeting.

Both the communities had arrived at a consensus to make full efforts to bring normalcy and prevent incidents of firing and arson. Further, both sides would cooperate with all the security forces deployed in Jiribam. Another such meeting would be held on August 15.

The absence of the representatives of the administration and the Assam police from the Cachar side in the meeting was a significant indication. The Hmars residing either in the Barak Valley or in the Manipur side had blamed the Cachar police for the death of the three youths. The Cachar police on the other hand claimed that the youths were arrested and later during a crossfire between a Hmar militant outfit and a team of the Cachar police the youths were killed. Hmars had already demonstrated against the Assam Police in Jiribam, Haflong and Markulin in Cachar district.

Also Read: Assam Rifles Hosts Lecture on Rainwater Harvesting, Promoting Environmental Sustainability

Also watch: