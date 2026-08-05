Laharighat ICDS Staff Bid Warm Farewell to Senior Supervisor Satya Deka on Superannuation

A CORRESPONDENT

MORIGAON: The employees of Laharighat ICDS project on Tuesday bid farewell to Senior Supervisor Satya Deka upon her superannuation.

Earlier, the CDPO of Laharighat ICDS, Jitu Deka, felicitated her with a traditional gamusa, a xarai, and an appreciation letter.

Satya Deka, a resident of Sonapur, Kamrup, worked as a supervisor in many districts and earned appreciation for her dedicated service.

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