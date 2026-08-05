Assam News

Laharighat ICDS Staff Bid Warm Farewell to Senior Supervisor Satya Deka on Superannuation

The employees of Laharighat ICDS project on Tuesday bid farewell to Senior Supervisor Satya Deka upon her superannuation.
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A CORRESPONDENT

MORIGAON: The employees of Laharighat ICDS project on Tuesday bid farewell to Senior Supervisor Satya Deka upon her superannuation. 

Earlier, the CDPO of Laharighat ICDS, Jitu Deka, felicitated her with a traditional gamusa, a xarai, and an appreciation letter. 

Satya Deka, a resident of Sonapur, Kamrup, worked as a supervisor in many districts and earned appreciation for her dedicated service.

Also Read: Assam: Morigaon District Journalist Association bids farewell to DC Anamika Tewari

Farewell
Felicitated
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