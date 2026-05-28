Goalpara launches district-level training programme for Census 2027 preparations

A CORRESPONDENT

GOALPARA: Preparations for the nationwide Census 2027 have officially begun in Goalpara district, with the district administration initiating a series of training programmes for officials involved in the exercise. Field trainers have already been appointed, while revenue circle officers will take charge as charge officers during the census operation. Clerical assistants and technical assistants have also been engaged to assist in the process.

As part of the preparations, a three-day district-level training programme for charge officers, clerical assistants, and technical assistants is being held on May 27, 29, and 30 at the conference hall of the Goalpara West Sub-Divisional Office.

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