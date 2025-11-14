Laikhuta erected for 32nd Karmapran Khirod Baruah One-Act Play competition

A CORRESPONDENT

MORIGAON: The laikhuta of the 32nd Karmapran Khirod Baruah Memorial All Assam One Act Play competition was erected on Thursday at Morigaon School field. The three-day drama competition will kick off from November 27 and conclude on 29. The erection of laikhuta was held under religious rituals by the President of the managing committee of the event, Lipika Barua. The President of Morigaon district senior citizen body, Mahendra Nath Hazarika, inaugurated the programme by lighting a ceremonial lamp. It was moderated by the Working President, Ajit Sarma, and attended by several dignitaries. Forty four scripts out of fifty five have been selected for the premier competition.

