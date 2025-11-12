Morigaon District Kabaddi Association Declares Illegally Formed Body as Unregulated

The committee informed that a letter has been sent to the All Assam Kabaddi Association, requesting administrative action against the illegal group. It further clarified that the official district association held its annual plenary session in August at Morigaon Town Higher Secondary School, attended by 116 delegates and overseen by central observer Shravan Bhatia. In that session, Ramen Nath was re-elected as President and authorised to form a full-fledged committee, which was later submitted to the All Assam Association President and MP Bhubaneswar Kalita for approval.

Although the new committee is awaiting formal approval, the AAKA’s October 8 directive allows the old committee to continue functioning. The MDKA has since participated in official events, including the Bilasipara girls' sub-junior inter-district kabaddi tournament on October 25 and 26 and the Nalbari boys' sub-junior inter-district kabaddi tournament on November 1.

However, the illegally formed association has confused kabaddi players in the district, and it has no legitimacy.

Adviser Krishananda Nath and other office bearers present at the press meet condemned the activities of the unauthorised body and appealed to players to remain united under the recognised district association.