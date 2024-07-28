Lakhimpur DDMA Hosts Workshop on 'Child Friendly Spaces During Emergency'

Lakhimpur: Lakhimpur District Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) organized a one-day workshop on “Child Friendly Spaces During Emergency” at the conference hall of the Lakhimpur Circuit House new building. The workshop was inaugurated by District Commissioner Gayatri Devida Hyalinge. In her speech, the District Commissioner expected that the workshop would be effective one with regard to realizing its aims and objectives. She urged all to keep the children away from disastrous situations to empower them mentally.

The objective of the workshop was explained by District Additional Commissioner Dr Tinkumoni Borah and he said that the children are particularly vulnerable during various disasters. “They suffer from various diseases, are deprived of education. They are even deprived of the pleasure of normal life. This causes children to become mentally depressed. Under such circumstances, such workshops have been conducted to discuss how various strategies can be adopted to build “Child Friendly Spaces”. In the workshop, the officials and employees of several government departments were trained by the resource persons from Education Department. The workshop was moderated by DDMA Project Officer Papori Borah.

Also Read: DDMA Tamulpur, ASDMA, and UNICEF Conduct Workshop on Child-Friendly Spaces During Emergencies

Also watch: