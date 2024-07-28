DDMA Tamulpur, ASDMA, and UNICEF Conduct Workshop on Child-Friendly Spaces During Emergencies

GORESWAR: District Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) Tamulpur in collaboration with Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) and UNICEF, Assam organized a two day long Block/circle-level capacity-building workshop for Tamulpur and Goreswar blocks on child friendly spaces during emergencies on July 25 and July 26 at Barkhupa High school in Tamulpur district. A total of 72 participants from Health, Education, PHED and Social welfare departments of Tamulpur district participated in the workshop programme.

In the beginning of the workshop, on July 25, the workshop was inaugurated by Bidyut Bikash Bhagawati, the District Commissioner of Tamulpur and delivered his speech briefly on the need of child friendly spaces. The District Commissioner also spoke that the Child Friendly Spaces (CFS) are safe spaces set up in emergency to support and protect the children. Their objective is to restore a sense of normality and continuity to children whose lives have been disrupted by war, natural disaster or other emargencies. Assistant Commissioner of Tamulpur, Kabita Phangcho also attended the programme.

Under the leadership of Chanda Singh, District Project Officer, the Supervisors Rita Devi and Anima Basumatary of Social welfare department, Jagannath Das and Abdul Basit of Education department participated in the workshop as the resource persons. The resource persons took various sessions on introduction of Child Friendly Space (CFS) in relation to child protection, health, nutrition and Water and Sanitation Hygiene (WASH), introduction to psychosocial response and various therapy based techniques, programme approach for designing CFS and using of CFS kit and manual, understanding humanitarian crisis and its impact on children, need of Child Friendly Spaces during humanitarian crisis situation, introduction to age- appropriate learning continuity planning and programme approach on child development and learning needs during and after disaster.

