Lakhimpur district administration celebrated 73rd Republic Day

A CORRESPONDENT



LAKHIMPUR: The Lakhimpur district administration celebrated the 73rd Republic Day in a befitting manner at North Lakhimpur Boys' Government HS School playground on Wednesday. The agenda of the event kicked off at 5.30am with the playing of patriotic song by District Information and Public Relation Office. It was followed by the unfurling of the national flag at individual residences, social institutions, in governmental, semi-governmental, non-governmental organization offices and educational institutions of the district.

Attending the ceremonial programme as chief guest, Jogen Mohan, the Minister for Revenue & Disaster Management, Hills Area Development.

