Lakhimpur district administration organized an awareness programme on superstition

LAKHIMPUR: Certain malpractices out of superstitious beliefs have been reported in some localities of Dhalpur region under Lakhimpur district during these days. Taking the matter seriously in this connection, the Lakhimpur district administration organized a series of awareness meetings against superstitious beliefs at Dhalpur area on Thursday. The awareness events were conducted in collaboration with the Department of Women and Child Development, Lakhimpur, Lakhimpur District Police and Lakhimpur Medical College and Hospital (LMCH) in the presence of members from Takam Mising Porin Kebang (TMPK), Gram Pradhan, villagers and other community key leaders.

Circle Officer Popi Phukan, Assistant Commissioner Jyotikona Chetia, OC of Bihpuria Police Station Navajyoti Rai, IC of Dhalpur Outpost Nipon Gogoi along with Pranagana Borah- District Mission Coordinator, Department of Women and Child Development and Bobita Gohain Baruah- Psychiatric Social Worker of LMCH visited the aforementioned area and took part in the awareness programme. They raised awareness against superstitious beliefs by shedding light on the dark side of various malpractices that affect the mass at large. The resource persons appealed to the public to maintain public peace and tranquility in the society. In this context, Babita Gohain Baruah, Psychiatric Social Worker, LMCH interacted with the public and provided necessary medical advice.

Also Read: Rural Self Employment Training Institute holding tailoring training for women

Also Watch: