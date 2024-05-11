Assam News

The Rural Self Employment Training Institute (RSETI), Sivasagar, an institution under the Punjab National Bank (PNB), organised a month-long training programme on women tailoring that began on Thursday.
Rural Self Employment Training Institute holding tailoring training for women

GAURISAGAR: The Rural Self Employment Training Institute (RSETI), Sivasagar, an institution under the Punjab National Bank (PNB), organised a month-long training programme on women tailoring that began on Thursday. The training was formally inaugurated by Ms. Susmita Kalindi, DFE, ASRLM, Sivasagar.

Earlier, Pabitra Kumar Borah, Director, RSETI, welcomed the guests and participants. Pinkey Bordoloi, Faculty of RSETI, explained the objective and anchored the inaugural session. The training has been organised with a view to empower and make women self-sufficient in tailoring so that they can take it as a livelihood in the future. The training will end on June 8. A total of 35 women from different parts of the district took part in the training programme. In the forthcoming days, RSETI plans to provide training in the in the rearing of ducks, chicks, pigs, and beauty parlours.

