Lakhimpur District Journalists Association Holds Productive Executive Body Meeting at Ghilamora

LAKHIMPUR: The third meeting of the current executive body of the Lakhimpur District Journalists Association (LDJA) was held at Ghilamora on Monday. The meeting was hosted by Ghilamara Press Club in its office premises and it was attended by the presidents, secretaries of all the press clubs and press guilds of the district along with the LDJA executive members. Ghilamora Press Club welcomed the LDJA dignitaries by according warm felicitation with Phulam Gamosa. The meeting was inaugurated by Tutumoni Phukan, the former president of Assam Union of Working Journalists (AUWJ-Bartajeevee Sangha) by lighting an earthen lamps. It was chaired by president Sailen Baruah while secretary Mukul Bhuyan explained the objectives of the meeting. The meeting was also attended by Jagat Borah, the North Zone secretary of the AUWJ. The meeting held detailed discussion over the already adopted agenda of the LDJA and its im-plementation. It also unanimously adopted several important resolutions in connection with the discussed topics. It should be noted here that the LDJA has always taken a united stance for the financial, social and professional security and secured future of the dedicated journalists of the district. In the same meeting, Ghilamora Press Club feted Babul Hazarika, a prominent as-trologers and Vastu Shastra expert from Ghilamara Ghahi Gaon who attended the event as ‘Guest of the Month’ a regular programme organized by Ghilamora Press Club. Hazarika gave a brief speech and appreciated Ghilamora Press Club for the initiative. LDJA also appreciated Ghilamora Press Club and extended thanks for hosting the meeting smoothly with admirable hospitality.

