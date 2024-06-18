Sur Sadhana Sangeet Mahavidyalaya Honors Kalaguru Bishnu Prasad Rabha with Day-long Celebrations

NAGAON: Sur Sadhana Sangeet Mahavidyalaya, a pioneering institute of vocal and instrumental music, celebrated Kalaguru Bishnu Prasad Rabha Divas with a day-long programme at Haladhar Bhuyan memorial auditorium of Srimanta Sankar Mission premises here on Sunday.

The programme was inaugurated with lighting of lamp and garlanding of Bishnu Prasad Rabha’s portrait by Sidananda Dev Goswami, noted litterateur and retired official of All India Radio, Nagaon centre. In his inaugural speech, Goswami illustrated the life and contributions of Bishnu Prasad Rabha and mentioned that he was a real artiste who strove to bring all people, irrespective of caste, community and religion, under one umbrella with poetry and music.

The programme was chaired by Nava Kumar Mahanta, president of Sur Sadhana San-geet Mahavidyalaya, while Suwagmoni Mahanta, principal of the institute, anchored the programme. Mahanta presented a special musical vista with ‘Aye Mur Sesh Gaan’ by Kalaguru Bishnu Prasad Rabha, following which students from the institute performed several Rabha songs.

Noted artiste Ranjan Bezbaruah who has achieved recognition from the nation by singing old Assamese classic songs in Sanskrit, and noted singer Nayan Jyoti Hazarika attended the programme as special guests. They spoke about the works and creations of Bishnu Prasad Rabha and performed some of his songs.

