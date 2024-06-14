Lakhimpur District Level Aadhaar Monitoring Committee meeting held

LAKHIMPUR: The Lakhimpur District Level Aadhaar Monitoring Committee meeting was held in the conference hall of the District Commissioner’s office on Wednesday. The meeting commenced with District Commissioner Gayatri Devidas Hyalinge in the chair, wherein Additional District Commissioners Kukila Gogoi, Bhaskar Bora, Additional Superintendent of Police Daisy Gogoi abd other members of the committee were present. Project Manager of Unique Identification Authority of India, Regional Office, Guwahati, Devdeep Kalita, IEC Manager Mitun Chakraborty also attended the meeting.

In the meeting, detailed discussion was held over present status of Aadhaar registration in Lakhimpur district and the measures to be taken towards registration saturation. The meeting also held discussion over the steps taken for Aadhaar registration of the children aged up to 5 years from birth by visiting door to door through the India Post Patent Bank

The meeting decided to take appropriate steps towards conducting Aadhaar registration camps at schools taking them as clusters. At the outset of the meeting, the delegates, who came from the regional office of Guwahati, made a presentation over various aspects of Aadhaar registration. According to the data, every parent, regardless of the age of their children, is required to update their children’s biometrics at the Aadhaar Registration Center at the age of 5 and 15 years. The service is free in case of the children from 5 to 7 years, but a nominal fee shall be charged up to 14 years hereafter. Updating at the age of 15 years is free from the age of 15 to 17 years.

