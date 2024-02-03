Lakhimpur District Task Force meet on Adult BCG Vaccination Campaign held

LAKHIMPUR: The District Task Force meet on Adult BCG Vaccination Campaign, to be implemented by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Government of India, was held in Lakhimpur on Friday. The meeting was organized under the auspices of the District Health Society under National Tuberculosis Elimination Programme (NTEP) and it was moderated by Pankaj Sabhapandit, Senior Assistant, NTEP, Lakhimpur.

The meeting was chaired by Dr. Tarun Kumar Deuri, Joint Director-in-charge of the District Health Society, Lakhimpur. Taking part in the meeting, District Tuberculosis Officer, Dr. Hridayananda Baruah detailed the guidelines for the implementation of the Adult BCG Vaccination Campaign. Notably, the campaign concerned will be launched in Lakhimpur and Sivsagar districts of Assam very soon as pilot project. Dr. Baruah said that BCG vaccines to eliminate tuberculosis from the nation is reliable. “The vaccine is made available for some high-risk groups, like senior citizens— those who are older than 60 years, prior TB disease, underweight adults, diabetics, and those who smoke and consume alcohol”, Dr. Baruah added. He emphasized on the administering of the free of cost BCG vaccine to protect one from the infection of the tuberculosis. One can manage to know more about the vaccine by contacting on toll-free number 1800-11-6666, he added.

Attending the meeting Lakhimpur District Immunization Officer Dr. Bharati Gogoi, Dr. Sushrita Dutta, SMO, UNDP, WHO, and Dr. Diganta Thakuria, Consultant, WHO, Assam and Arunachal Pradesh also delivered lecture about the adult BCG vaccine.

