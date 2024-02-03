New Haflong: Stone pelting on running train a serious concern which poses a serious threat to safety and security of travelling passengers

Haflong: Stone pelting on running trains has become a serious cause of concern which poses a serious threat to the safety and security of the travelling passengers. It is also a serious offence. MD BA Khan Inspector/RPF/NHLG talking to this correspondent said, “In this context the Railway Protection Force posted at New Haflong Railway station took several steps to stop the menace by organizing awareness public meetings in Mahur, Hararangajao, Phiding, Jatinga, Haflong village area, Jatinga lampur with Gaoburas of the villages and to sensitize people towards the menace of stone pelting and its consequences, and regular drives were also conducted against anti social elements like drunkards, mischievous elements but still the incident of stone pelting is being reported from places like New Harangajao and Mahur area. He cautioned that if the practices of stone pelting on the trains are continued they will be bound to take legal action against such mischievous act.
