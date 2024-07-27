Lakhimpur Hosts District-Level Capacity Building Program Under Nasha Mukt Bharat Abhiyan

LAKHIMPUR: A district level programme on capacity building of stakeholders under “Nasha Mukt Bharat Abhiyan” was held at Lakhimpur Convention Centre, located at Chukulibhoria (North Lakhimpur), on Thursday under the aegis of Lakhimpur district administration and the Department of Social Justice and Empowerment. The programme was organized with an aim to disseminate knowledge among the stakeholders about the etiology, prevention and treatment of Substance Use Disorder and raise awareness against drug abuse and its illicit trafficking.

The agenda of the event began with a welcome address delivered by Additional District Commissioner Kukila Gogoi. The objective of the meeting was explained by the Child Development Project Officer of the Telahi Development Block. It was followed by a screening of a documentary about the success stories of two person of Lakhimpur district, who managed to free themselves from the addiction. Then an orientation programme was conducted on Nasha Mukt Bharat Abhiyan through virtual mode, state resource person (SLCA), Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment highlighted the responsibilities and duties of institutions, stakeholders in various sectors of the society towards making the campaign a successful one. Participating as a resource person in the event, Additional Superintendent of Police Daisy Gogoi, highlighted the strong measures taken by the present state government against drugs from 2021 and said that concerted efforts of all sections of the society are needed to build an addiction-free society. Another resource person, Dr Samiul Akhtar Barbara, a prominent psychiatrist-cum-programme officer of the District Mental Health Programme, explained the psychological effects and consequences of addiction. The event also screened a documentary on two drug addict rehabilitation centres. The event was attended by District Social Welfare Officer in-charge-cum-Assistant Commissioner Nijsra Boro, supervisors of various ICDS projects under the district, officers of Education, Health and Social Welfare Departments, representatives of NGOs and media persons.

The Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment which is the Nodal Ministry for Drug Demand Reduction formulated and launched Nasha Mukt Bharat Abhiyaan (NMBA) on August 15, 2020. Nasha Mukt Bharat Abhiyan focuses most affected districts and launched a three-pronged attack combining efforts of Narcotics Bureau, Outreach Awareness by Social Justice and Treatment through the Health Department. Awareness generation programmes focus on higher educational institutions, university campuses and schools, reaching out into the community and identifying dependent population, counselling and treatment facilities in hospitals and rehabilitation centres which have been geo-tagged, capacity building programmes for service providers.

