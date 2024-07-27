15-Day Training on Candle and Incense Stick Making Concludes in Tinsukia District

TINSUKIA: A 15-day Micro Enterprise Development training on candle and incense stick making held at Tengapani Gaon Panchyat Hall under Itakhuli block in Tinsukia district concluded on Thursday. Funded by NABARD under its Micro Entrepreneurship Development Programme (MEDP), 30 rural SHG women were trained. The programme was organised by the Asian Development Foundation and it marked a significant milestone in empowering rural entrepreneurs and promoting sustainable development in the region.

Several distinguished guests attended and addressed the trainees in the valedictory programme. District Development Manager of NABARD, Barun Biswas, emphasized on the importance of bank loans for starting ventures while encouraging using e-commerce platforms. Lead Bank Manager of Tinsukia, Biswajit Jha, detailed the bank support mechanisms for rural entrepreneurs, while CEO Asian Development Foundation Arunjyoti Das, discussed the organisation’s role in promoting sustainable development. The skills gained in incense stick and candle making are expected to open new income avenues and improve the quality of life of many rural families, observed Biswas.

Also Read: Jhanji Hem Nath Sarma College Celebrates Diamond Jubilee with Two-Day Festivities

Also Watch: