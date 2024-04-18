Lakhimpur Lok Sabha Constituency 2024 - Know Your Candidates, Voting Date, Last Election Results

Lakhimpur Constituency Lok Sabha Election 2024: The Lakhimpur Constituency, one of the 14 parliamentary constituencies in the state of Assam, is gearing up for Lok Sabha election this year.

The voting day for the Lok Sabha elections will witness the democratic exercise of voting, as constituents come forward to cast their ballots.

The estimated number of electors during the 2019 Lok Sabha Election in the Lakhimpur Constituency was 16,21,466.

Voters and Demographics (Pre-Delimitation)

Population and voters

Total voters: 17,04,407

Voter turnout: 75.31% (Lok Sabha Elections 2019)

Lok Sabha Election 2024: Know the Candidates of Lakhimpur Constituency

Individuals contesting for the Lakhimpur constituency, comprises of one nominee each from INC, BJP, AITC, CPI, SUCI (C), and VPI, in addition to three independent candidates.

List of candidate names with their respective political party is given below-