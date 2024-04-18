Lakhimpur Lok Sabha Constituency 2024 - Know Your Candidates, Voting Date, Last Election Results

Lakhimpur Constituency Lok Sabha Election 2024: The Lakhimpur Constituency, one of the 14 parliamentary constituencies in the state of Assam, is gearing up for Lok Sabha election this year.
The voting day for the Lok Sabha elections will witness the democratic exercise of voting, as constituents come forward to cast their ballots.
The estimated number of electors during the 2019 Lok Sabha Election in the Lakhimpur Constituency was 16,21,466.
Voters and Demographics (Pre-Delimitation)
Population and voters
Total voters: 17,04,407
Voter turnout: 75.31% (Lok Sabha Elections 2019)
Lok Sabha Election 2024: Know the Candidates of Lakhimpur Constituency
Individuals contesting for the Lakhimpur constituency, comprises of one nominee each from INC, BJP, AITC, CPI, SUCI (C), and VPI, in addition to three independent candidates.
List of candidate names with their respective political party is given below-
Lok Sabha Election 2024: Prominent Candidates of Lakhimpur Constituency
Pradan Baruah: Pradan Baruah is a BJP politician from Assam, currently serving as the MP for Lakhimpur since a by-election in November 2016. He succeeded Sarbananda Sonowal and was formerly with the Indian National Congress. He has also been an MLA from the Dhemaji constituency.
Uday Shankar Hazarika: Uday Shankar Hazarika, an Assamese politician, has been designated by the Congress as their nominee for the Lakhimpur Lok Sabha seat. Formerly affiliated with the BJP, he switched to the Congress recently.
Ghana Kanta Chutia: Ghana Kanta Chutia is a political candidate from the All India Trinamool Congress (TMC), contesting for the Lakhimpur Parliamentary Constituency in Assam. Hailing from Lathia in Dhemaji, Assam, he is recognized as a key member of the TMC.
Lakhimpur Constituency Lok Sabha Election 2024: Voting Date and Election Phase
The Lakhimpur Lok Sabha Constituency will cast its votes on 19th April, during the first phase of the 2024 elections.
Lakhimpur Constituency Lok Sabha Election 2024: Voting Results
The counting and declaration of results of the election outcomes for the Lakhimpur Lok Sabha Constituency are scheduled for 4th June.
Lakhimpur Constituency Lok Sabha Election Result 2019
In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, Pradan Baruah, representing Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), emerged victorious in the Lakhimpur constituency with a total of 7,76,406 votes.
Anil Borgohain from Indian National Congress was the runner up with a total of 4,25,855 votes.
Here is a list of all the nominated candidates of Lakhimpur Constituency for Lok Sabha Elections 2019-
Lakhimpur Constituency: Last 5 Lok Sabha Election Vote Share
Winners and Runner Ups for Lakhimpur Constituency Lok Sabha Election of 2019, 2014 and 2009
2019 - Pradan Baruah emerged victorious for the BJP, with Anil Borgohain of INC, as the runner-up.
2014 - Sarbananda Sonowal emerged victorious for the BJP, with Ranee Narah of INC as the runner-up.
2009 - Ranee Narah emerged victorious for the INC, with Dr. Arun Kr. Sarma of AGP as the runner-up.
Lakhimpur Constituency Lok Sabha Election- FAQs
Q. Who is the current Member of Parliament of Lakhimpur Constituency in Assam ?
A. Pradan Baruah from BJP is the current Member of Parliament of Assam’s Lakhimpur Constituency.
Q. What is the Lakhimpur polling percentage in Lok Sabha Election 2019 ?
A. The polling percentage for Lakhimpur in Lok Sabha Election 2019 was 75.05 %
Q. Who is representing the INC for Lakhimpur Constituency in the 2024 Lok Sabha Election ?
A. Uday Shankar Hazarika is the INC candidate for Lakhimpur in the 2024 Lok Sabha Election.
Q. Who is representing the BJP for Lakhimpur Constituency in the 2024 Lok Sabha Election ?
A. Pradan Baruah is the BJP candidate for Lakhimpur in the 2024 Lok Sabha Election.